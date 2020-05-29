Trade Court Finds US Customs Rightly Labeled Pants Fibers

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday rejected a New York-based importer's challenge to the tariff classification of its polyester women's pants that were hit with a 28.2% duty, finding that the government properly labeled the apparel. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection correctly classified the yarn in Lockhart Textiles Inc.'s 100% polyester pants as synthetic fibers under subheading 6104.63.20 of the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule and not as metalized yarn. Explanatory notes in the U.S. tariff schedule specify that metalized yarn under subheading 6104.63.20 must contain metal thread or strip to be classified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS