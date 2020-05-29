Columbia Care Accused Of Plot To Steal Fla. Pot License

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis industry juggernaut Columbia Care is facing a lawsuit in New York state court over claims it conspired to steal a Florida medical marijuana license from the company that applied for it. Florida MCBD LLC says it was part of a joint venture with a Florida nursery that won a medical marijuana license, only to see the nursery team up with Columbia Care and cut Florida MCBD out. The nursery, Sun Bulb Co. Inc., originally agreed to work with Florida MCBD to get the license, the suit claims. But once the application was in, Sun Bulb began working with Columbia Care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS