Fla. Court Says Deadly Patient Transfer Suit Is Med Mal Case

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court held Friday that a suit claiming a financial motive was behind health care providers' failure to transfer a patient, allegedly causing the patient's death, is essentially a medical malpractice claim that requires a medical expert's opinion. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fifth District unanimously reversed a trial judge's decision to move forward a suit alleging Dr. Christopher Hill and Rockledge HMA LLC, doing business as Wuesthoff Medical Center Rockledge, failed to transfer patient Shannon Lawley from the hospital's emergency room to another facility's intensive care unit after the patient was diagnosed with several unspecified...

