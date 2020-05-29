Insurer Must Defend Pasta Co. In Tainted Pizza Crusts Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday that Republic Franklin Insurance Co. must cover a pasta company's costs to defend a suit alleging listeria contamination in its gluten-free pizza crusts sunk a business partner's distribution deal with Trader Joe's. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted summary judgment to Vineland, New Jersey-based Conte's Pasta Co. Inc., ruling that Republic Franklin had a duty to defend the pasta company in the now-settled underlying suit filed by organic food manufacturer Nature's One. Conte's Pasta had contracted to produce Nature's One's gluten-free pizza crusts at its facility, with the organic food maker providing ingredients...

