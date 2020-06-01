Perkins Coie Adds M&A Partner To Burgeoning Texas Team

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP added an experienced attorney to its corporate and securities practice from K&L Gates LLP in Dallas last week, adding to its expanding Texas operations. Jill Louis joined Perkins Coie last week as a partner after decades as a mergers and acquisitions lawyer. On Monday, she told Law360 that her first seven days with the firm have already reinforced one theory that convinced her to join — namely, that the firm is well-organized and capable of the kind of integration she counsels to her clients. The transition has been as close to seamless as she dared expect considering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS