9th Circ. Says Suit Against H&M Hinges On Copyright Validity

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upended fashion company Unicolors Inc.'s win in a case accusing H&M of stealing a copyright-protected design, saying the trial court needs to find out if Unicolors' copyright registration holds up despite containing inaccuracies. A three-judge panel said the California federal district court that handled the case had made a mistake when it determined that Unicolors' copyright application didn't have any inaccuracies. The application included multiple designs, including the one allegedly infringed by H&M, but Unicolors had sought registration for the designs as a single unit. The appellate judges said that wasn't accurate because the designs weren't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS