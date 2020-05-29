Boies Schiller Adds Alternative Bonus Option Amid Overhaul

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- As part of its ongoing restructuring, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is revamping its compensation structure for associates, offering them the option to receive bonuses based on the years they have been with the firm instead of on hours billed, the firm confirmed Friday. In a statement to Law360, Boies Schiller's co-managing partner Nick Gravante confirmed the changes, saying that the updates "to associate compensation are a positive step in the firm's ongoing restructuring, which ensure that associate compensation is aligned with the firm's strategic goals." "We believe associates are substantially benefited by having the option of staying with our current system...

