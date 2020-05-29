Apple Beats Startup's Worker Poaching Lawsuit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court ruled Thursday that Apple didn't break the law when it hired away key employees from an app startup after declining to acquire the smaller firm. Hooked Media Group accused Apple of stealing trade secrets and committing other violations when it hired away two engineers and the company's chief technology officer, but the Sixth District Court of Appeal cleared the tech giant of wrongdoing. "Broadly speaking, Apple was free to hire any of Hooked's employees at any time, and those employees were free to leave to work for Apple, without any compensation to Hooked," Judge Adrienne Grover wrote....

