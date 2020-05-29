Judge Won't Revive Antitrust Suit Against Bankrate

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge is standing firm in long-running litigation accusing Bankrate of trying to run a smaller rival out of business, saying Friday that she wouldn't reconsider her decision to end the 13-year-old saga in favor of the larger rate provider. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi said Friday that she saw no reason to rethink the opinion she issued last year allowing Bankrate Inc. to prevail over the antitrust claims laid against it by now-defunct rival BanxCorp. "The court finds plaintiff's contentions unavailing and notes that several of the arguments are improper attempts to relitigate issues already considered by...

