Converse Says Steve Madden Copied Its 'Run Star Hike' Shoes

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Converse Inc. is claiming that Steve Madden Ltd. copied its Run Star Hike sneaker design, infringing two of its design patents, according to a suit filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court. Long Island-based Steve Madden "often" copies others' sneaker designs instead of innovating its own, Converse says in the complaint. Converse, which has its headquarters in Boston, says it debuted the sneaker at the heart of this dispute in September. Converse obtained two patents covering the design in January and February, it says. Converse, top, is alleging that Steve Madden's sneakers, bottom, copy its "Run Star Hike" sneaker design, a purported...

