Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Converse Says Steve Madden Copied Its 'Run Star Hike' Shoes

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Converse Inc. is claiming that Steve Madden Ltd. copied its Run Star Hike sneaker design, infringing two of its design patents, according to a suit filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court.

Long Island-based Steve Madden "often" copies others' sneaker designs instead of innovating its own, Converse says in the complaint. Converse, which has its headquarters in Boston, says it debuted the sneaker at the heart of this dispute in September. Converse obtained two patents covering the design in January and February, it says.

Converse, top, is alleging that Steve Madden's sneakers, bottom, copy its "Run Star Hike" sneaker design, a purported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!