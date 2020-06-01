How Rules Of Evidence Lead To Convictions Of The Innocent

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- By now, most everyone has seen the video of an unfortunate confrontation between Amy Cooper and Christian Cooper (no relation) that took place in a wooded area of Central Park known as the Ramble. Amy Cooper was walking her dog without a leash, which was prohibited by park rules. When Christian Cooper asked her to leash the dog and obey the rules, she refused the request, and he began videotaping Amy Cooper. The encounter then quickly escalated. Amy Cooper began walking toward Christian Cooper in a futile effort to get him to stop recording. He asked her to keep her distance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS