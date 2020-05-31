Pryor Cashman Atty Charged In Firebomb Attack On NYPD

Law360, New York (May 31, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Saturday night charged two New York City attorneys, including a Pryor Cashman LLP associate, in connection with a firebomb attack on a New York Police Department vehicle the night before amid violent protests sparked by the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York claims that shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, attorney Urooj Rahman "hurled a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle before fleeing" with Colinford Mattis, a Pryor Cashman associate, behind the wheel of a tan minivan. The two attorneys were apprehended by police shortly...

