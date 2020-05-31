Federal Officer Shot Dead At Oakland Court As Protests Raged

Law360 (May 31, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Federal Protective Service contract security officer guarding the district courthouse in Oakland, California, was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night, and another was critically injured as thousands of protesters marched along downtown city streets. Mourners left flowers and candles outside a guard booth in honor of security officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, who was shot to death outside the federal courthouse in Oakland on Friday night. (Dorothy Atkins | Law360) The officer was shot around 9:45 p.m. Friday outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, according to officials, around the same time law enforcement ordered the estimated...

