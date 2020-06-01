Wealth Manager Seeks To Trim Ex-Athletes' Negligence Suit

Law360, London (June 1, 2020, 7:07 PM BST) -- A wealth manager urged a London judge Monday to consider paring down a group of former athletes' £15 million ($18.7 million) negligence suit before settlement talks begin, arguing that settling the limitations dispute first will give the mediation a better shot at success. St. James's Place Wealth Management asked the High Court to delay scheduled settlement talks so the court could hear and rule on its application to strike out accusations that one of its former representatives gave negligent advice on film-scheme investments later deemed unlawful by HM Revenue & Customs. Richard Hanke of 3 Verulam Buildings said having the ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS