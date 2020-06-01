Texas Energy Co. Beats 'Hazy' Trade Secrets Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A digital marketing company has repeatedly failed to show its trade secrets were stolen by an energy company that had licensed its software or that its information ever qualified as trade secrets, an Illinois federal court ruled Sunday. Marketing firm NEXT Payment Solutions Inc. has failed multiple times to point out what exact trade secrets the former customer, Texas energy consulting business CLEAResult Consulting Inc., allegedly stole when CLEAResult stopped using Next Payment's services and instead bought its own technology company, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger said in granting the partial motion for summary judgment. Calling NEXT Payment's descriptions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS