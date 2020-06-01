Judge Defends Refusal To 'Rubber Stamp' DOJ's Flynn Move

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday defended his decision to probe the government's abrupt request to abandon former national security adviser Michael Flynn's criminal case, telling the D.C. Circuit he has appropriately decided to seek outside input and isn't bound by any court rule or judicial precedent "to serve as a mere rubber stamp." U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan asserted this view through high-powered trial attorney Beth Wilkinson, a co-founder of the D.C.-based litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh, whom he hired to make his case. Judge Sullivan urged a three-judge D.C. Circuit panel to toss Flynn's writ of mandamus petition demanding immediate...

