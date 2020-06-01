Supreme Court Allows $3B Madoff Clawback Ruling To Stand

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal of a Second Circuit ruling that the trustee for Bernie Madoff's fraudulent investment firm can claw back billions in Ponzi scheme proceeds transferred from foreign Madoff feeder funds to other foreign parties. The high court decision to deny certiorari lets stand a Second Circuit finding that no matter what happened to the funds after they left the U.S. they originated and remain under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and are subject to clawback by the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC liquidation trustee. Trustee Irving Picard and the...

