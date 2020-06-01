DOI Says ND Has Mineral Rights Under River On Tribal Land

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's chief attorney has killed part of an Obama-era decision by his predecessor backing tribal claims against North Dakota to mineral rights, saying the state legally owns submerged lands beneath the Missouri River where it flows through a tribe's reservation. The department's solicitor, Daniel Jorjani, has permanently withdrawn the portion of a January 2017 decision by Obama-era DOI solicitor Hilary Tompkins that had affirmed the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's claims against the state to oil and gas reserves and other minerals beneath the original bed of the Missouri River on the Fort Berthold Reservation in...

