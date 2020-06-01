Templar Energy Hits Ch. 11 Over COVID-19 Impact On Oil Price

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT) -- Oklahoma-based oil and gas driller Templar Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday with a plan to liquidate its assets after reeling from oil and gas price disruptions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Templar owes $437 million under a reserve-based lending facility that is secured by liens on all of its assets, but has reached an agreement with all of those lenders to support the restructuring plan, which calls for the continued marketing and sale of the debtor's assets. Prior to the bankruptcy, Templar failed to make payments on a deficiency obligation triggered last April when the value of the borrowing base under the RBL decreased below the borrowing already made under the facility, according to a first-day declaration from CEO Brian Simmons.Beginning in the fall of 2019, Templar began marketing its assets and contacted more than 150 potential buyers, receiving several indications of interest, but no firm offers, the declaration said. The COVID-19 outbreak and the pricing war made the value of Templar's assets murky for interested buyers and derailed its prepetition sale process.The RBL lenders will be paid from the proceeds of the sale after all trade creditors have been paid in full, and some of the lenders will be providing $25 million in new money post-petition financing to fund the process.According to initial case documents filed in Delaware court, Templar Energy operates about 2,100 wells on 273,000 acres of land in the Anadarko Basin that covers parts of Oklahoma and Texas, producing about 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.Templar is represented by Pauline K. Morgan, Jamie Luton Chapman and Tara C. Pakrouh of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP and Paul M. Basta, Robert A. Britton, Sarah Harnett and Teresa Lii of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP The case is In re: Templar Energy LLC et al., case number 20-11441, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware --Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

