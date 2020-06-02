Feds Press 3rd Circ. To Revive NJ Landfill Cleanup Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged the Third Circuit on Monday to hold a former landfill operator partially responsible for a contamination cleanup that cost the Environmental Protection Agency more than $100 million, arguing that a settlement the company struck with New Jersey regulators didn't preclude federal liability. During an oral argument, federal government attorney Andrea Berlowe said a district court wrongly found Carter Day Industries Inc. was insulated from contribution claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. Berlowe argued that the court improperly expanded a CERCLA provision barring contribution claims against an entity that has reached a related settlement with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS