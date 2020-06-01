Drug Co. Wants 'Free Pass' For Shady Opioid Sales, DOJ Says

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:57 PM EDT) -- A drug distributor and two executives indicted for allegedly conspiring to flood Appalachia with opioids are brazenly arguing they had "carte blanche" to sell highly addictive painkillers without a legitimate medical need, the U.S. Department of Justice told an Ohio federal court Monday. The DOJ, fighting a recent dismissal bid from defunct distributor Miami-Luken Inc. and two former executives, said in a filing the defendants are erroneously contending they aren't bound by any legal limits beyond registering to distribute controlled substances, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone. "That premise defies the law and the principles of justice, and fails for two reasons,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS