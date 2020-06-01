NLRB Sides With Rail Services Co. Over Employee Firings

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board overturned the findings of an administrative law judge that said a rail services company violated federal labor law when it fired two employees prior to a union election, deciding the terminations were justifiable. The NLRB said Friday that Watco Transloading LLC's reasons for firing two of its workers sufficiently stood up to scrutiny, and Administrative Law Judge Susan A. Flynn simply misinterpreted the evidence. The board said that Judge Flynn sometimes imposed her own beliefs about how the company should have acted, and that it found "numerous shortcomings" in her analysis faulting Watco's decision to fire...

