Bail For Pryor Cashman Atty Charged In NYC Molotov Attack

Law360, New York (June 1, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Two Brooklyn federal judges signed off Monday on bail applications by two attorneys accused of firebombing a vacant police vehicle and offering Molotov cocktails to others amid protests in Brooklyn, releasing them to home confinement over the government's strident objections. Magistrate Judge Steven M. Gold ruled that both Colinford Mattis, an associate at Pryor Cashman LLP, and public interest attorney Urooj Rahman would be released to home confinement despite arguments by government attorneys that the two attorney-defendants posed a continuing danger to the community amid ongoing protests. Attorneys Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman are seen in their arrest mugshots provided by...

