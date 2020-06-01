Seed Co. Gets Award For Stolen Trade Secret Upped To $9M

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A dietary supplement maker is on the hook for more than $9 million after a federal judge found it owed attorney fees and double what a jury said it had to pay after finding it wrongly obtained a seed company's trade secret on broccoli seeds and sprouts. In a Sunday decision, U.S. District Judge Charles Ralph Simpson III entered a final judgment on a jury's 2019 verdict that said Jarrow Formulas owed more than $2.4 million to Caudill Seed and Warehouse Co. over claims that a former Caudill executive stole research and development information and gave it to his new employer,...

