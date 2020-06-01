4th Circ. Seems Leery Of Divestiture Order In Doormaker Case

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Steves and Sons Inc. v. Jeld-Wen Inc. is "a breach-of-contract case dressed up in antitrust garb in an effort to procure treble damages." That was what Paul Clement, counsel to doorskin manufacturer and doormaker Jeld-Wen, Inc., told a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Friday. Jeld-Wen appealed from a jury verdict in favor of its customer, doormaker Steves and Sons Inc., on Steves' claim that Jeld-Wen engaged in anticompetitive conduct under the Clayton Act and the district court's order requiring Jeld-Wen to divest part of its business as an equitable remedy. The panel's questions during...

