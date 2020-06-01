3 Firms Help Two Biotechs Term IPOs Worth $205M

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Three law firms are representing biotechnology companies Applied Molecular Transport and Calliditas Therapeutics as they set terms Monday for their American initial public offerings worth about $205 million. South San Francisco, California-based Applied Molecular Transport and Sweden's Calliditas Therapeutics AB both said they plan to list on the Nasdaq in offerings that could raise about $130 million and $75 million, respectively. AMT is guided by Wilson Sonsini, and Calliditas is represented by Goodwin Procter and a Swedish law firm. AMT said it's offering 10 million shares at between $12 and $14 each, which would raise $130 million at midpoint, and that...

