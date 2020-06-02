CBD Oil Co. Faces Claims Its Product Cost Customer His Job

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Missouri man has sued a CBD company after one of its products allegedly caused him to fail a drug test and lose his job, despite assurances from the CBD store that the product would not trigger a test failure. Christopher Barackman claims in a suit removed to Missouri federal court last week that a CBD American Shaman LLC retailer knew that its CBD oil product could still lead to a failed drug test, and that the store employees misrepresented the product as being legal in 50 states. "CBD knew that its representation to the contrary was false or CBD was...

