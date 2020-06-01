JPMorgan Ducks Ponzi Scheme Claims At 11th Circ.

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that the receiver for two entities used to swindle investors in a Ponzi scheme did not have standing to bring claims that JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, where the companies had bank accounts, aided and abetted the scheme. The appeals court affirmed the dismissal of the suit against the bank and said Amir Isaiah, who is the court-appointed receiver for Coravca Distributions LLC and Timeline Trading Corp., cannot sue JPMorgan for recovery of misappropriated funds because those claims belong to the victims of the scheme, not the estate. The receivership protects the rights of creditors but is...

