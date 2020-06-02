UK Pubs Watchdog Must Redo Heineken Chain Arbitration

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 4:42 PM BST) -- The U.K. government's Pubs Code Adjudicator acted with "serious irregularity" when arbitrating a rent agreement dispute between a Heineken pub chain and one of its tenants, a London judge has ruled, ordering it to take another look at parts of the case. Kelyn Bacon QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said Monday the regulator had acted outside of its powers when it ordered Heineken's pub and bar business to offer a new deal to one of its London publicans looking to escape ancient beer-buying rules. Appointed arbitrator Anthony Connerty "exercised a power that the arbitrator did not have"...

