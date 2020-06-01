PetSmart Facing Class Action Over Pet Hemp Products

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers is accusing PetSmart of selling a hemp oil for animals that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and that the company intended to mislead consumers about the product's legality. Broward County, Florida, resident Astorria Sassano said she purchased a bottle of Only Natural Pet Hemp Seed Oil with Krill and Cod Liver from a Fort Lauderdale PetSmart store on April 19, believing the product could be legally sold, according to the complaint. But the product is an unapproved new animal drug that can't be legally sold, Sassano said in her complaint,...

