Walmart Can't Stick A Fork In Shopper's Overcharge Beef

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied in full Walmart Inc.'s bid to dismiss a putative class action alleging that the retail behemoth has for years used sales prices to overcharge customers for its packaged meat products, ruling Friday that Walmart's assertions are unpersuasive and that all claims against it survive. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez rejected Walmart's contentions that a customer, Vassilios Kukorinis, failed to allege an actual injury against it, that he failed to state a Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act claim with enough particularity and that his unjust enrichment claim is duplicative. "As alleged, the incorrect unit...

