'Smart Sock' Baby Monitor Maker Beats Defect Suit, For Now

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Monday dismissed claims by parents that Owlet Baby Care Inc.'s "Smart Sock" baby monitors are defective, saying the parents' pleadings were vague and inconsistent and failed to demonstrate how the company misled them on the product's effectiveness. U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr. declined to grant Owlet's bid to dismiss Amanda Ruiz and Marisela Arreola's claims with prejudice, however, saying they may be able to fill in the blanks with an amended complaint. Underlying all five counts in the suit are allegations that Owlet omitted material information from its advertising about the alleged defect in...

