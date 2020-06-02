Pet Cos. Accused Of Puppy Mill Sales Can't Dodge Claims

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to toss a lawsuit Monday alleging a fake animal rescue group is brokering the sale of puppies from commercial breeders to Golden State pet stores, which then advertise the puppies as rescues, finding that enough has been alleged at this early stage of the case. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff denied a bid to dismiss the suit brought by Maryland-based PetConnect Rescue Inc. and San Diego-based Lucky Pup Dog Rescue, finding that the rescue organizations have shown enough to allege trademark infringement claims under the Lanham Act against the defendants' allegedly fake...

