NLRB Says Judge Was Wrong To Stymie Union Election Rule

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Monday that it will challenge a Washington, D.C., federal judge's recent order blocking parts of a rule that slows down the union representation election process while immediately implementing portions of the regulation that were untouched by the order. The three-member NLRB said in a statement that it will appeal a ruling issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that awarded the AFL-CIO summary judgment on one count of its March suit seeking to halt the new rule, which was set to take effect Sunday. The judge held that several aspects of the NLRB's...

