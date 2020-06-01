Esperion Investor Class Wins Cert. In Cholesterol Drug Row

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Sunday certified a class of investors accusing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. of falsely stating that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wouldn't be requiring a time-consuming study before approving a new cholesterol drug, finding that the claims lend themselves well to a class action. In their 2016 suit, the investors took issue with the drugmaker's statements in August 2015 on its development of ETC-1002, a drug that aims to lower cholesterol. Initially, the company said the drug would get approval without a cardiovascular outcomes trial, which can be long and expensive, according to investors. But in fact,...

