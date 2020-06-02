SEC's Reg BI Defies Dodd-Frank Mandate, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments opposing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's upcoming implementation of Regulation Best Interest, with counsel representing a group of investment advisers deriding the regulator for deciding it "knew better than Congress" when it crafted the sweeping regulation. Reg BI does not meet the expectations of Congress, which in 2010 used the Dodd-Frank Act to ask the commission to address a market shift that occurred as broker-dealers began to give investment advice akin to that of investment advisers, Deepak Gupta of Gupta Wessler PLLC told a three-judge panel during oral arguments. "Congress commanded that...

