Calif. Dental Board Says SmileDirect Claims Still Not Straight

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub didn't learn the lesson it should have when a California federal court dismissed the first iteration of its antitrust suit because the new version has all the same issues, according to the state dental board. The Dental Board of California wants the court to toss the suit accusing it of harassing SmileDirectClub-affiliated dentists, for good this time, it said Monday in a 30-page brief laying out the teeth alignment company's case. "Because plaintiffs' [first amended complaint] does not cure the multiple deficiencies in the original complaint, this court should dismiss this entire case with prejudice," the board said. The board...

