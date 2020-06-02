UK Supreme Court Swears In Oxford Academic As Justice

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 6:31 PM BST) -- An Oxford academic, judge and barrister was sworn in as a new justice to the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday, marking the first time a part-time practitioner has joined the country's top court directly from a university. Professor Andrew Burrows QC took his oath of office in the library of the court building in London in a small ceremony attended virtually by the other justices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burrows, a law professor at the University of Oxford and All Saints College fellow, is the first justice to be tapped for the U.K.'s highest court straight from academia and is...

