Teva Can't Escape Infringement Claim In Inhaler Patent Suit

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 8:17 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday rejected Teva's bid to block an infringement claim brought by an Italian pharmaceutical company after Teva challenged its lung disease drug patents, rejecting the generic drugmaker's arguments that disclosure for the claim would be anti-competitive. High Court Judge Colin Birss denied the request from Teva UK Ltd. to strike out — or even stay — Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA's infringement counterclaim, saying "the right thing to do" would be to resolve that matter along with the British pharmaceutical company's challenge to the Italian competitor's patents. "A patent case which has both issues decided together is the right way to resolve most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS