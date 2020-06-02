Monster Energy Sued By Rival Over Product 'Knock-Offs'

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A competing energy drink company hit Monster Energy with a trade dress infringement and unfair competition lawsuit in California federal court on Monday, alleging that Monster's Reign Inferno canned energy drink intentionally rips off the look of VPX Sports' Bang energy drink to confuse customers. Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., which does business as VPX Sports, sued Monster Energy Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Reign Beverage, claiming its new line of products "continues the Monster family tradition of shamelessly copying VPX and its flagship product's (i.e. BANG's) trade dress." An image from VPX's complaint shows VPX's Bang product line, top, and Monster Energy's...

