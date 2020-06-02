Horseracing Data Rights Dispute Heads Closer To Appeal

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 8:55 PM BST) -- A London judge ordered two media production companies to forge ahead with preparations for a damages trial in their dispute over the unlawful use of horse racing data but allowed them to hold off on disclosing documents while an appeal over liability wraps up. Master Julia Clark has set out a timeline for disclosure leading up to a nine-day trial on the damages that Sports Information Services Ltd. owes The Racing Partnership Ltd., which she said should begin in June 2021. The Racing Partnership, which provides live betting and horseracing data from racecourses, claims that its rival SIS infringed its rights...

