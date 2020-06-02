Franzia Settles Trademark Fight Over 'Buttery' Chardonnay

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT) -- Franzia has reached a settlement to end a lawsuit that accused the boxed-wine giant of infringing trademarks by using "buttery" on chardonnay labels, less than two months after a judge said he was worried a smaller winery was aiming to "monopolize" the term. The tentative agreement, filed in court Monday, will end two lawsuits by Napa winemaker JaM Cellars Inc. that claimed Franzia's use of "Rich & Buttery" and "Bold & Jammy" infringed the company's "Butter" and "Jam" trademarks. The deal came six weeks after a federal judge said he was concerned JaM was using litigation in an effort to "monopolize...

