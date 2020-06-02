Firm Says Atty Behind Sex Bias Suit Drove Client Away

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP is hitting back at a female ex-partner accusing the securities litigation firm of sex discrimination, claiming she sabotaged a valuable client relationship and funneled that client's business to a competing firm she wanted to join. Levi & Korsinsky denied Amy Miller's claims and brought its own allegations Monday in an answer and counterclaim, accusing Miller of faithless service and tortious interference with its prospective economic advantage. Levi & Korsinsky alleges that Miller "made disparaging remarks" to a client's general counsel, causing the firm to lose the business to a competitor she saw as a "prospective employer."...

