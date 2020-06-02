UK Watchdog Gears Up For Closer Look At Vehicle Parts Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The UK's competition regulator said it would refer two rival commercial vehicle and trailer parts makers for a Phase 2 investigation if the companies did not address concerns that the merger will harm competition. In a Tuesday statement, the Competition and Markets Authority did not spell out what moves need to be made but said it was concerned that the merger of Universal Components UK Ltd. and 3G Truck & Trailer Parts Ltd., announced in February, would cause "substantial lessening of competition" and lead to "higher prices and a poorer service" for customers. The regulator's concerns stemmed from a Phase 1 investigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS