6th Circ. Says 401(k) Funds Won't Go To Bankruptcy Debts

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Ohio woman doesn't have to pay off her unsecured debts using her monthly tax-advantaged retirement plan contributions that she began withholding from her income before filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, the Sixth Circuit said in a split decision. The roughly $220 that Camille Davis contributes monthly to her Section 401(k) retirement plan should not be considered part of her disposable income for bankruptcy purposes, the appeals court said in a 2-1 decision on Monday. She consequently doesn't have to use those funds to pay off her $189,000 in unsecured debts, the circuit court said, overturning a decision by an Ohio bankruptcy...

