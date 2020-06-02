ZoomInfo, Pliant Therapeutics Bulk Up IPOs Before Pricing

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Sales and marketing intelligence company ZoomInfo and biopharmaceutical company Pliant Therapeutics on Tuesday upsized their expectations for their upcoming initial public offerings, with ZoomInfo saying it now expects an $868 million IPO and Pliant prepping a $135 million offering. Washington-based ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. increased its pricing expectations, saying it now expects its 44.5 million shares to price between $19 and $20 apiece, up from its initial estimate of $16 to $18. Under the new price range, the company is poised to raise roughly $111 million more at midpoint. Pliant Therapeutics Inc., meanwhile, bulked up the number of shares on offer from...

