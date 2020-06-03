Fed. Circ. Won't Hear Whether Evidence Backs PTAB Ruling

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has refused to revisit a split panel ruling that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of a telecom patent based on its interpretation of patent language was not unreasonable enough to overturn, rejecting the owner's argument that no evidence backed the board's view. In a nonprecedential order Tuesday, the full appeals court denied a petition for rehearing filed in April by Deep Green Wireless LLC, which had argued that a panel majority improperly upheld the PTAB's invalidation of its patent based on its reading of the claim term "incoming voice signals." The patent at issue covers an invention that connects...

