9th Circ. Told Axon Must Go Through FTC Before Courts

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to reject police body camera and nonlethal weapon maker Axon Enterprise's constitutional challenge to the agency's in-house merger challenge process, arguing that such arguments most go through the FTC first. The FTC's answering brief hued closely to the arguments that already convinced an Arizona federal judge in April to toss Axon's attempted end-run around the commission's administrative challenge to Axon's purchase of body camera supplier Vievu. When Congress created the agency, it meant for claims against agency processes like those of the commission to be "channeled" in-house first and only after a decision...

