Accountant Owes Tax On Shares Buyback, UK Court Affirms

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An accountant must pay nearly £600,000 ($750,000) after a U.K. tax court ruled his purchase of shares in a technology company and resale to it on the same day for the same amount was taxable to him as a distribution. The purchase of the stock in Computer Aided Design Ltd. by the accountant, Bostan Khan, could be characterized as a taxable distribution, the Upper Tribunal's Tax and Chancery Chamber said Tuesday, upholding a ruling from the First-tier Tribunal. Khan was the company's accountant and the landlord of its premises. He bought all 99 shares of the company in 2013 from its...

