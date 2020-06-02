RJ Reynolds Says Federal Law Bars LA County Vape Ban

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds asked a California federal judge on Monday to block a Los Angeles County ordinance that banned flavored vapes when it took effect last month, saying the prohibition was both overly severe and preempted by federal law. The tobacco giant said that the federal statute empowering the U.S. Food and Drug Administration explicitly preempts local jurisdictions from adopting their own more stringent rules on tobacco and gives the federal agency authority over menthol cigarettes, which were included in the Los Angeles ban. With its complaint, R.J. Reynolds became the latest entity to challenge the county's flavored vape ban after an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS